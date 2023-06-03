Home » Pati Mills made 30 three-pointers in a minute | Sport
by admin
Patty Mills does not stop, at the age of 34 he is more precise than ever and is trying to convince some team that wants the title to sign him.

Source: Twitter/@OfficialNBABuzz

Patty Mills is not giving up and is already in full training. This 34-year-old Australian is entering the final stages of his career, and although many expect him to retire soon, his video that has been released shows that he is in top form. The Brooklyn guard, who is best remembered for the nine years he spent in San Antonio, with whom he won the NBA title in 2014, has now released a video showing that he managed to hit 30 three-pointers in a minute!

He started his career in 2009 in Portland, spent two seasons there, but did not get a real chance, so he went first to Australia and then to China in order to progress and get minutes. He returned to the NBA in 2012 and has been part of the strongest league in the world ever since.

After nine seasons with Gregg Popovich, he went to Brooklyn in order to be a support in the super team that was being created there and a player who could “fire” from the bench, Brooklyn’s plans failed spectacularly, but Mills does not intend to stop. Watch him net in training:

We will see if he decides to play soon at the Mundobasket, where Australia is placed in a group with Germany, Finland and Japan, one of the strongest in the competition. With Australia, he achieved his greatest success at the Olympic Games in Japan when he won bronze.

