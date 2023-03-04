In a new statement, the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and leaders of various Christian churches called for an “immediate de-escalation of tensions” and “a more durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” after violence intensified in the Holy Land.

In a statement, the patriarch and leaders of various churches refer to the events that led to the escalation of violence last Sunday. “On Sunday night, February 26, in the Palestinian town of Huwara near Nablus, dozens of Jewish settlers committed violence, using iron bars and tear gas, and burning dozens of houses,” the statement read. and dozens of cars, killing one man and injuring dozens.” All this happened “in retaliation for the killing of two Jewish settlers by a Palestinian in Huwala” in response to the killing of eleven Palestinians in Nablus last week. people’s response.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem and leaders of different Christian faiths then pointed out that the recent escalation of violence occurred at a special moment, namely “during and after the rare meeting between the leaders of Israel and Palestine in Aqaba, Jordan. At the meeting In it, Israel promised to stop the expansion of settlements in the Palestinian areas and work with the Palestinians to put an end to the growing and senseless violence”. Given the escalation of violence in recent days, it is “increasingly necessary, not only in words and deeds, to immediately de-escalate tensions, but also to find a more durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in accordance with international resolutions and laws”.

Pope Francis made a call at the end of the Angelus prayers on Sunday, February 26, to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said: “The sad news is still coming from the Holy Land. Many people have been killed, including children. How to stop the increase in violence? I reiterate my call for dialogue to overcome hatred and revenge. I pray to God for Palestinians and Israelis, that they able to find the way of fraternity and peace with the help of the international community”.

