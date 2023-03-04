(Published under the authority of the Two Sessions) The First Session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee Opens in Beijing work report

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 4th. Work hard together to participate in the great cause of rejuvenation, and move forward bravely to write a glorious chapter of the times. After glorious years, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which adheres to the two themes of unity and democracy, ushered in another important historical moment: the first meeting of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference opened in the Great Hall of the People on the afternoon of the 4th.

Beijing is full of spring in March. The lights in the Great Hall of the People’s Great Hall are bright and the atmosphere is solemn and warm. The emblem of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference hangs in the middle of the rostrum, with ten bright red flags on both sides.

The first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference should have 2,169 members present, but 2,132 actually attended the meeting, meeting the required number.

Wang Huning, Shi Taifeng, Hu Chunhua, Shen Yueyue, Wang Yong, Zhou Qiang, Pabala Grelanger, Ho Hau Wah, Leung Chun-ying, Battelle, Su Hui, Shao Hong, Gao Yunlong, the executive chairmen of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were in front of the rostrum Take a seat.

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan and others sat on the podium to congratulate the opening of the conference.

At 3:00 p.m., Wang Huning announced the opening of the meeting, and everyone stood up and sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China.

Wang Yang, Chairman of the Thirteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, reported to the General Assembly on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Wang Yang emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, and further pointed out the direction for the development of the party and the country. The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference must fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, continue to implement the spirit of the Central Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, conscientiously perform various functions, practice the whole process of people’s democracy, and promote the great unity of the Chinese people. Make new contributions to target tasks.

When summarizing the work of the past five years, Wang Yang pointed out that the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely extraordinary. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world that have not been seen in a century. A moderately prosperous society has successfully achieved the first century-old goal, the cause of the party and the country has achieved major achievements that have attracted worldwide attention, and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. In the past five years, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has comprehensively strengthened its leadership over the work of the CPPCC. Fundamental political guarantee. The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and its Standing Committee adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 19th and 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, accurately grasp the nature and positioning of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, closely focus on the center to serve the overall situation, and deepen special consultations pragmatically and effectively Institutional construction, concentrated efforts to contribute to the great historical cause of national rejuvenation, advancing with the times to promote the practical innovation, theoretical innovation, and institutional innovation of the CPPCC, the CPPCC has shown a new look and new look, and made new contributions to the development of the party and the country.

In his report, Wang Yang studied and implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, focused on the central tasks of the party and the country, fulfilled his duties, improved the quality of CPPCC consultations, extensively carried out consensus-building work, and gave full play to the role of the most extensive patriotic united front organization, 7 aspects including promoting work innovation and strengthening self-construction reviewed the work of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and concluded that we must unswervingly adhere to the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China, must accurately grasp the nature and positioning of the CPPCC, and must focus on the central work to continuously improve the effectiveness of consultations , We must adhere to the two major themes of unity and democracy, and we must continue to strengthen the responsibility of CPPCC members, etc., and make suggestions for future work.

Entrusted by the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Shao Hong reported to the General Assembly the work on the proposals of the Thirteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He said that during the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, participating units and special committees of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference put forward proposals based on the concerns of the “big country” and the people, established truths, made practical moves, and gathered consensus. Over the past five years, a total of 29,323 proposals have been received, and 23,818 cases have been put on file after review. As of the end of February 2023, 99.8% of proposals have been processed. The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has conducted in-depth consultations with relevant parties, and many opinions and suggestions in the proposal have been reflected in relevant planning policies and measures.

Other leading comrades seated on the rostrum: Ma Xingrui, Wang Chen, Wang Yi, Yin Li, Liu He, Liu Guozhong, Xu Qiliang, Sun Chunlan, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, Yang Xiaodu, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing . Cai Dafeng, Wu Weihua, Wei Fenghe, Xiao Jie, Zhao Kezhi, Zhang Jun, Liu Qibao, Wan Gang, Lu Zhangong, Ma Biao, Chen Xiaoguang, Xia Baolong, Yang Chuantang, Li Bin, Wang Yongqing, Zheng Jianbang, Gu Shengzhi, Liu Xincheng, He Wei, etc.

Comrades from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and relevant departments of the State Council were invited to attend the opening meeting. Foreign envoys stationed in China and overseas Chinese were invited to attend the opening meeting.