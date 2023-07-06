Home » South Kivu: resumption of road traffic in Kamanyola, after 2 dead city days
South Kivu: resumption of road traffic in Kamanyola, after 2 dead city days

Road traffic and all socio-economic activities resumed on Wednesday, July 5, in Kamanyola, in the territory of Walungu (South Kivu), after two dead city days organized by the New Congolese Civil Society.

The objective of this demonstration was to challenge the national authorities on the status of Kamanyola, omitted as a rural commune in the draft mapping submitted to the CENI by the Minister of the Interior.

