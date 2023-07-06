Threads, the app of the moment: how to download it and which celebrities already use it

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, broke into the technology market with a new social network called ‘Threads’a platform with Twitter-like features y that would represent a threat to the group he leads Elon Musk. “Let’s go there. Welcome to Threads,” wrote the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergin your application account, and accumulated thousands of “likes” in a matter of minutes.

The launch in the app stores, initially announced for Thursday, has been brought forward to Wednesday. That’s it available in the Apple App Store so that users can register, download it and learn how it works.

At the Apple store, Threads is presented as “the conversations app text-based Instagram.” Looks similar to Twitter and the goals are similar. “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything.from the issues that concern us today to those that will be a trend tomorrow”, states the description of the application in these stores.

The release of Threads comes just four months after the first echoes of the project were leaked. “We are thinking of an independent and decentralized social network to share written messages in real time”the group said in a statement sent Tuesday to the news agency AFP.

Meta had not made a formal communication about the launch of the platform, which comes just days after a new Twitter controversy. On Saturday, the main shareholder, Elon Musk, announced a limit on the number of readings accessible to users that did not go down well with tweeters, developers and advertisers. However, he later repented and canceled the measure.

The decision is part of a repertoire of changes that the tycoon implemented and that were poorly received, such as the new rules for verifying accounts through a payment or the dismissal of almost all the staff dedicated to content moderation.

On Monday, Twitter also announced that the extension TweetDeckvery popular among regular users and companies, would soon only be accessible through the payment and verification plan.

Meta chose not to offer Threads for the time being to residents of the European Union until the implications for the company and its products are clarified based on the new Digital Market Regulation (DMA), which came into effect at the beginning of May, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“Creators and public figures are interested in having a platform that is managed sensibly, that they can trust,” Cox said, a clear reference to Twitter’s troubles since Musk bought the app last year.

Although it was not the only cross between the two companies. Months ago, Musk himself declared that WhatsApp, Zuckerberg’s company’s messaging platform, “is not to be trusted.” On another occasion, Musk called Zuckerberg “biased” after revealing that the creator of Facebook only made donations to the Democratic Party of the United States.

Fast growth

Meta’s new social network had a difficult start at 11:00 p.m. this Wednesday, facing two major drawbacks. On the one hand, it was reported lack of access from European Union countries, presumably due to difficulties related to EU data protection laws. On the other hand, there were problems in the android devices to access the platform.

Despite this, the launch of Threads, Meta’s new social network aimed at competing with Twitter, is off to a promising start. According to data provided by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the parent company that includes Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, the app managed to register ten million registrations in the first seven hours after its launch.

“We just reached 5 million registered (users) in the first four hours“Zuckerberg began by posting on his Threads account, showing his enthusiasm for the new application.

But just 3 hours later, the number multiplied, generating a total revolution in the world of technology. “Ten million registrations in seven hours”wrote the tycoon.

“it will take some time (…) It should be a public conversation app with over a billion users,” Zuckerberg said of Threads days before launch.

The first celebrities

a few hours from that Threads was available for download worldwide, thousands of people have registered on the platform. Among the users already active on the platform are celebrities such as Skaira, J Balvin, Bizarrap and Jennifer López.

“Here only good vibes, we are not in low vibes only in high!!”, Wrote the renowned singer J Balvin in his first publication.

On the other hand, Shakira also opened her account in Threads and with a simple message “Well hello Threads”.

“Hola Threads! What should we thread about first?!”, was the first thing published by Jennifer López, who already has more than 88 thousand followers, just a few hours after the launch of the social network.

Lastly, the Argentine Shaving which is a global trend for its musical productions with renowned artists, welcomed him to the platform with the message: “Hello. Diamonded, I always fly“, referring to one of his songs.

