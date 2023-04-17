Patrick Wolf returns after a decade with “The Night Safari”

The launch of the project has been presented together with a monochrome short film called “The Bowline Knot” directed by Joseph Wilson ( PRETTYBIRD ). The video provides a visual space for previous singles “The Night Safari” and “Nowhere Game” (the image of which was shared earlier this year and forms the second part of this short film) to exist, tying the two tracks together via a pensive and melancholic lens, filled with vivid iconography and incredible costumes.

About “The Bowline Knot” Wolf comments: “One of the uses of a bowline knot is as a rescue knot to save people who may have fallen down a hole, or off a cliff onto a ledge, but it is also used as a hunting knot.” , arc lines are used to create a loop that can be easily placed around an animal’s neck.In the song “The Night Safari”, the ocelot slips through the bow line knot but soon falls into the hands of the prey, and in this video the main character departs from the lethargy and claustrophobia of home beyond the matriarch hanging her laundry to dry in a thunderstorm, turning her back on “all the love in this world” to wind up in a boat tied to the banks of the black river, embarking further down what will become the river Acheron and soon to be caught up in the game of nowhere.My request to Joseph Wilson was to create a video chronicling the descent that occurs lyrically in the early eleven minutes from the EP Archangel Zadkiel’s encounter at the top of the tower at the end of our short film is a challenge to either start the journey again like Sisyphus or continue, cut the rope, disappear and start working on how to enter the day “