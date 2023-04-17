Theo Hernandez, death threats for the Milan player under the post on social media with his son

Theo Hernandez and his family have been targeted by some fans, with death threats and very heavy insults. Ten days ago, the Rossoneri full-back posted a series of photos of his son, on the occasion of his first birthday: but, in the last few hours, some declared supporters of the Napoli they commented on the Frenchman’s post with very strong and brutal words against him and his son. From “you must both die” a “I wish you the end of Vialli“: these are just two of the many intimidating messages sent by some users. Apparently, many Neapolitan fans did not take the 25-year-old’s attitude well during the Champions League match on Wednesday 12 April: first the exultation in the face against Hirving Lozanothen the expulsion of Zambo Anguissa earned by Theo Hernandez. However, other Neapolitan users they dissociated by the behavior of their fellow villagers. The return match of the quarter-finals is scheduled for Tuesday 18 April at 21.00.

