Paul Weller will return to our country in September with four dates

Paul Weller will return to our country in September with four dates

british musician Paul Weller announces a new Spanish tour of four concerts in Bilbao, Vigo, Madrid and Barcelona during the month of September of this same year.

The singer Paul Wellerknown as The Modfather both for his solo career in recent decades and for being part of classic bands such as The Jam y The Style Councilannounces four concerts in Spain during the month of September: the day 14 will act in the Santana Room in Bilbaohe 16 will be in the Salesian Theater of Vigohe day 17 will sing in the La Riviera Room in Madrid and lastly the 18 will give a concert at the Sala Razzmatazz de Bacelona.

Tickets for these events will be available from Friday March 24 at 10 a.m.. In Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Bilbao Tickets can be purchased at any of these two links: livenation.es y ticketmaster.es. In the case of Vigotickets must be purchased on one of these two websites: livenation.es y ataquilla.com. Subscriptions will be available for €38 (+ management fees).

Paul Weller began his musical career in the 1970s as the leader of The Jam. In 1992 he began his solo career and currently has eighteen studio albums published, the last of which “Will Of The People” which came out last October and has thirty-one songs, all of them pieces that have never been part of any of his other albums since 2002.

