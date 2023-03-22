Bonjour,

Peace is one of the foundations on which prosperous societies and quality human development are built. Even if it is important to remember its usefulness in the times of multiple crises that we are going through, talking about it too much can be a sign that things are much worse than they seem. Or else, peace has quite simply become the stock in trade of certain actors in our societies. So, as a vital principle for business companies, there is a step that many seem to have taken. In this 160th edition of the nuggets of Mondoblog, we will talk about the business of peace. We will also talk about artificial intelligence, female mechanics, ego satisfaction, the positions of African countries on the issue of the war in Ukraine, feminism and red tape. And in the proposed Mondoblog Audio, we will discover an Ivorian rice producer, passionate and optimistic.

MONDOBILLET FEATURED

In Chad, peace suits them so well

Peace has this particularity: we only talk about it when it is threatened. But in Chad, where it is talked about a lot, does it have problems with peace? If the answer can be subject to discussion, it must be said that in the country, peace is found at the center of a real business. Otherwise, how could one explain that it is brandished all the time, that it is the subject of so many meetings, so many meetings, conferences? Peace seems to have become the livelihood of certain actors in Chadian public life whose probity is often questioned. Mahmoud Sabir wonders about the results of this uproar on this foundation of life in society. Talking about it at this point, wouldn’t it be a sign that each and everyone should prepare for this dear peace to be shaken in the short or medium term?

IA – NOTE – I

The scarcity

So Ayana went through a relatively long blank page period. Thanks to the emergence of conversational artificial intelligences, she wanted to know what they would advise her to do to get out of it. If the answers of these tools are logical, the Cameroonian finds them unsuitable, because one element is missing: the emotional dimension of the work.

At Solar Taxi, women are the queens

Solar-powered taxis are on the rise in Ghana. These vehicles have two particularities: they are assembled on site and women are the kingpins of this industry. Fulbert Adjimehossou visited the assembly workshops and discussed with these women who participate in the popularization of clean cars in this West African country.

Egotrip

Contrary to popular belief, theegotrip (or self-promotion) is not an emanation of rap or the fact of our era marked by the preponderance of social networks. The Belgian Tanguy Wera reveals that, in fact, self-promotion has existed since time immemorial. The proof: these European artists of past centuries who liked to do their self-portrait.

SOME TICKETS IN BRIEF…

Ukraine: understanding Africa’s position Lidia lays down her law: a series on feminism Renew your identity card in Togo

The war in Ukraine started a little over a year ago. And since its launch, many countries on the African continent have distinguished themselves by refusing to take a position in this conflict. Guy Patrice Nzoda explains the underside of this choice. Badal Fomoh watched “Lidia lays down her law”. A mini-series that highlights the sexism of our societies and questions the negative opinion of feminism. The blogger shares the lessons learned from this fiction. See also «Dad, I'm fine»- TV Courier Serge Bama went to a police station to renew his identity card. The blogger has had the always frustrating experience of being ignored by the agents responsible for handling applicants’ files.

MONDOBLOG AUDIO

Credit : Martin Kempa on Unsplash

Do you know the Mondoblog Audio ? These sound clips that take blog posts from written to spoken? Every week, a monblogger registers on his mobile phone to read one of his posts. The audio Mondoblog is then broadcast on the RFI antenna.

“Our rice is so good and fragrant. It would be silly not to. These words are those of Noël-Pol Bohui, a rice growing enthusiast who works as a rice producer in Côte d’Ivoire. This West African country would not be the first to come to mind when talking about the production of this food. But Pol the rice scientist has one conviction: the rice sector has good development potential in Côte d’Ivoire. It is still necessary that the various living forces become aware of it and deploy the policies, the technical and financial means necessary for its emergence. The blogger Koffi Arcel Boussouwhich portrays this atypical character, says that while waiting for better tomorrows, the inveterate optimist manages to produce and sell his rice.?

MONDOTUTO: WRITING AN ARTICLE WITHOUT SPELLING MISTAKES

Credit : charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Every day we write articles. The writing is fluid, the thinking crystal clear and the ideas come together very precisely. No comprehension problem in sight. Everything seems neat. Then, all of a sudden, there is doubt. Should I put an “s” or an “x”? Is it necessary to tune the verb or should we leave it as it is? How to agree pronominal verbs or even compound nouns? When should you put a hyphen or an accent? You look to the right, you look to the left. Then you hesitate.

This tutorial is the solution. It provides you with some essential spelling rules to produce articles without typos from now on.

This newsletter was written by Cameroonian blogger René Nkowa.

He hosts the blog From Douala With Love ».

