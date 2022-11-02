International Online Zhuangao: On October 28, local time, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was attacked at home. The suspect also reportedly tried to hurt Pelosi herself. Overseas media commented on the incident one after another, criticizing the increasingly severe division of American society under the shadow of partisanship. “American politics is gradually festering amid violence, intimidation and lack of humanity.” Some netizens asked on social media platforms: “What happened to the United States?”

Associated Press (AP)The suspect’s violence against Pelosi’s husband, Paul, made the already poisoned political environment in the United States even more troubling, according to a report released on October 29, just 11 days before the US congressional midterm elections.

Associated PressAnother article in the United States mentioned that the riots on Capitol Hill have been in the United States for nearly two years, and since then, related threats to lawmakers and their relatives in Congress have increased dramatically. Last year, MPs under police investigations were threatened nearly 10,000 times, more than double the number four years ago.

CNNThe savage attack on Pelosi’s husband has quickly been interpreted as the latest vicious inter-partisan conflict in the toxic political environment in the United States, according to a post on October 31. The article analyzed that the differences between the two parties after the attack highlighted the domestic political differences in the United States before the mid-term elections. Republicans have actively linked it to the rise in crime under Democrats, while Democrats have been keen to link physical threats against lawmakers to the riots on Capitol Hill. CNN said in a follow-up report released on the 1st that “American politics is festering in violence, intimidation and lack of humanity, and American democracy faces a serious threat.”

The New York TimesOn October 29, a commentary titled “The Pelosi Attack Increases Fears of Political Violence” said that the attack vividly revealed the intensification of political violence in the United States and the current situation in which government officials are in danger, which once again intensified social concerns. Fears and concerns about political violence in the United States.

The article said that political violence is no stranger to American society. “When the attacks on the Speaker’s house, the kidnapping of government officials, and the like are blatantly happening, it all shows that we’re in a crisis, frankly,” said Peter Simi, an associate professor at Chapman University who has long studied extremist groups and violence. among.”

American “Politician” magazineA column was published on the 30th, saying that “the darkest force in the United States is being released.” The article emphasizes that the vicious power of politicians’ violent speech and pathological thinking cannot be ignored. With more than a third of Americans justifying violence against the government in some cases in the wake of the riots on Capitol Hill, the cumulative impact of political rhetoric should be unsettling for all. The article pointed out that if violence and intimidation occur near polling stations, it will likely change the outcome of the midterm elections, which is a threat to the democratic system.

French newspaper Le FigaroIt was reported on October 30 that the attack on Pelosi’s husband occurred 11 days before the US midterm elections, echoing the tension in US politics. The article pointed out that since Trump’s resignation, the political situation in the United States has continued to be tense, and political violence is not a new phenomenon, nor is it only aimed at Democrats.French 24-hour TVIt was also reported on the 28th that data from the US Capitol Police Department showed that since 2017, the number of “threat” cases against members of Congress has more than doubled.

Overseas netizens also expressed their condemnation of the attack and their disappointment and dissatisfaction with the current political situation in the United States on social media platforms:

Violence is never the answer. Praying for (Pelosi’s) family.

this is too scary! ! ! ! What the hell happened to America? ?

It’s disgusting and shameful…(US) society has become dysfunctional…think what it was like 30 years ago…seems like every time we turn on the headlines, we find more tragedies and crazy. (Shi Heyi, Ma Jiaxin, Wang Luping and Lijun)