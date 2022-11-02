Southern Net News (Reporter/Wang Xichen) On November 1, the 2022 provincial fire protection publicity month was officially launched. At the same time, the list of the first “Guangdong 119 Fire Protection Award” was announced, and 35 collectives and 71 individuals in the province were awarded.
It is reported that in order to commend the collectives and individuals who have long been concerned about and participated in the firefighting cause and made outstanding contributions in Guangdong Province, with the approval of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, the Provincial Human Resources and Social Security Department and the Provincial Fire Rescue Corps jointly launched the 2022 “Guangdong 119″ Fire Award” selection and recognition work. Since the launch of this event, more than 10,000 collectives and individuals who are enthusiastic about firefighting and public welfare across the province have participated in the election. This year, 35 collectives and 71 individuals in the province won the 2022 “Guangdong 119 Fire Protection Award”. During the fire protection publicity month, the winners of the “Guangdong 119 Fire Protection Award” will carry out the “Fire Protection Public Welfare” action across the province to popularize fire safety knowledge to the people around them.
Over 346,400 volunteers participated in fire safety publicity and other volunteer services across the province
Guangdong Volunteer Action Guidance Center (Guangdong Hope Project Service Center) is one of the winners of the “Guangdong 119 Fire Protection Award Advanced Collective”. According to Li Yehui, deputy director, as of October 2022, the province has over 346,400 volunteers participating in fire safety publicity and other volunteer services, over 4,800 volunteer service organizations (teams), and over 20,000 volunteer service activities. The service time exceeded 1.946 million hours.
The center vigorously promotes the construction of fire volunteer service systems, teams, organizations, platforms, projects, and culture. Relying on the Guangdong Volunteer Information Management Service Platform (“i Volunteer” system), it sets up a fire volunteer service area, and promotes the introduction of fire protection volunteers in Zhuhai, Foshan and other places. Service-related specifications. Promote the improvement of volunteer recruitment and registration, management training, commendation and incentives, logistical support, etc. in various regions; improve the capacity and level of volunteer organizations by holding volunteer backbone training camps across the province, the South Public Welfare Volunteer Lecture Hall, and “send training to the grassroots level”. . Hold fire safety publicity training for 1,000 volunteers to help rural fire protection publicize volunteer services. Promote the implementation of the “Benefit Miao Plan” – Guangdong Volunteer Service Organization Growth Support Action and Volunteer Service Project Competition, provide financial support, resource integration, evaluation and supervision and other services for volunteer service projects, and continuously promote the professional level and service efficiency of fire volunteer service organizations .
Extensively guide volunteers and volunteer service organizations to provide services in pairs of fire science education places, fire rescue stations, volunteer stations, etc.; Volunteer stations, fire science popularization vehicles and other carriers, build fire protection publicity volunteer service stations, and create a good publicity atmosphere.
The fire stations in the cultural relics do a good job of popularizing fire protection knowledge for the whole people in the jurisdiction
Wenming Road Fire Rescue Station, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou City is one of the winners of the “Guangdong 119 Fire Protection Award Advanced Collective”. According to Zeng Wenlong, the head of the station, the Wenming Road Fire Rescue Station was formerly the Guangzhou Fire Department. It was built in 1924 and is the oldest existing fire brigade station in Nanyue. Now it is listed as a cultural relic protection unit by the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government under the name of “Old Site of Guangzhou Fire Bureau”, so Wenming Road Station is also known as “the fire station in cultural relics”.
“Wenming Road Station has been stationed at the national 4A-level scenic spot – Beijing Road Pedestrian Street, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou City for nearly a hundred years. There are business circles, old communities and cultural relics in the jurisdiction, so fire protection work is particularly important.” Zeng Wenlong said that the flow of people on Beijing Road is relatively high. Large, next to the subway entrance, the Big Buddha Temple, etc., are crowded places. In this regard, Wenming Road Station has set up fire protection hussars, which are subcontracted and sub-areas to carry out fire protection publicity at these points.
“There are various forms of publicity in the station, such as firefighting, rap and firefighting, distribution of firefighting brochures, etc. At the same time, in conjunction with the sightseeing bus on Beijing Road Pedestrian Street, a mobile firefighting publicity experience hall has been created.” In addition, he introduced that for the old and old in the jurisdiction There are many residential buildings, densely populated, residents are not aware of fire protection, and the problem of aging electrical lines is prominent. Residents popularize fire safety knowledge.
It is reported that in the past three years, Wenming Road Station has made more than 530 inspections in key places on Beijing Road, assisting 79 key units and 32 schools to carry out fire safety training; it has dispatched more than 1,553 police calls, dispatched more than 2,500 vehicles, and dispatched more than 10,000 personnel. More than 60 people were rescued and more than 550 people were evacuated. The success rate of rescue and fire fighting reached 100%.
In another report, in the afternoon, the first “Guangdong 119 Fire Protection Award” representative forum was held in the command center of Guangdong Fire Rescue Corps. The meeting comprehensively reviewed the work results of the first “Guangdong 119 Fire Protection Award”, watched the commendation video of the “Guangdong 119 Fire Protection Award”, representatives exchanged experiences and practices, vividly described their personal insights and mental journeys engaged in fire protection services, and expressed their continued hard work. There is a high enthusiasm for joining the firefighting business. Representatives at the meeting expressed that in the future work, they will combine the actual situation, give full play to the leading role of advanced and typical demonstrations, actively promote the innovation and development of the fire protection industry, and build a new social fire management pattern of co-construction, co-governance and sharing.
