Promote blood donation campaign

Promote blood donation campaign

CIUDAD.-

The “Nuestros Sueños” Foundation, the Ecuadorian Red Cross and SOLCA call on citizens to contribute to this noble cause of saving lives. The blood collection will take place in Plaza Alfaro, starting at 09:00. Several tents and information stands will be installed in this area.

Donating blood, an act of love that can save lives.

With the objective of supplying the blood banks of the province and country; and, in turn, contribute to the boys and girls who fight cancer every day and who need this vital element for a better quality of life, the “Nuestros Sueños” Foundation, the Ecuadorian Red Cross and the Society for the Fight against El Cáncer (SOLCA)-Riobamba, this Saturday, April 29, 2023, they will develop a blood donation campaign: “Donando Vidas”. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m., on the esplanade of Plaza Alfaro. To participate as a donor you need to have the will to help others; be in good health (do not consume alcohol and other substances); be between 18 years old and 65 years old; weigh at least 110 pounds (50 kilos); not be a carrier of diseases.

