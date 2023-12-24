people barricaded in shops – Corriere TV

Several people were injured today, Saturday 23 December, following a shooting in a shopping center in Ocala, Florida, a few kilometers away from Orlando. The local police department specified on social media that the suspect fled. The shopping center was evacuated. In the video the excited moments inside the megastore, the arrival of the police cars and paramedics. It has not yet been made known how many injured people are involved and what their conditions are.

