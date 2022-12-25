Home World People’s lives are deeply affected by strikes in the UK – Teller Report Teller Report
World

People’s lives are deeply affected by strikes in the UK – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin
People’s lives are deeply affected by strikes in the UK – Teller Report Teller Report

The UK is caught in a strike wave, and people’s lives are deeply affected

Hangzhou Net release time: 2022-12-25 20:47

Recently, due to the impact of rising energy prices and high inflation, strikes have been held in many industries in the UK. Strikes in various industries in the UK have intensified this month. Strikes by British rail workers during the peak period of traditional holiday travel have paralyzed the UK’s rail traffic, and many people’s travel has been affected.

The British Railways, Maritime and Road Transport Union previously announced that British railway workers will go on strike several times this month and next month. Only a small number of trains are still running on the British rail system.

British passengers: I am very worried (the impact of the strike), the trains are now stopped, and travel has become somewhat difficult.

British traveler: Now I’m stuck, so I’ll have to change my plans and take a bus to London instead.

The cost-of-living crisis and pay disputes have sparked collective strike action in many industries across the UK as inflation remains high and real wages shrink. In addition to railway employees, bus drivers, nurses and airport baggage handlers have already implemented or planned to implement strikes in the UK this month. Large-scale strikes have paralyzed British railway traffic and airport transportation.

British Prime Minister Sunak said on the 23rd that high inflation is eating into everyone’s wages in the UK, and the British government will try to ensure that the impact of high inflation is reduced.

See also  Who is Lynsey Addario, the photographer who took the shocking image of the exterminated family in Irpin

In response to the strike, the British government has sent soldiers to fill some of the vacancies caused by the strike. In this regard, the British military stated that the army should not be regarded as a “reserve force” during the strike, and that it is “slightly dangerous” for the British government to send soldiers to fill the vacant positions of the strike.

You may also like

A dozen people buried by an avalanche in...

Austria, ten skiers buried by an avalanche

Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 13 and over...

Charles III, with the first Christmas message, pays...

Wall Street looks forward to receiving gifts from...

Meteorite fell in Somalia, two new minerals discovered:...

Massacre in the Kurdish cultural center, the Paris...

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ukrainian...

Ukraine, Christmas pact between the Orthodox and Catholic...

Capitol riots final report exposes the truth of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy