The UK is caught in a strike wave, and people’s lives are deeply affected

Hangzhou Net release time: 2022-12-25 20:47

Recently, due to the impact of rising energy prices and high inflation, strikes have been held in many industries in the UK. Strikes in various industries in the UK have intensified this month. Strikes by British rail workers during the peak period of traditional holiday travel have paralyzed the UK’s rail traffic, and many people’s travel has been affected.

The British Railways, Maritime and Road Transport Union previously announced that British railway workers will go on strike several times this month and next month. Only a small number of trains are still running on the British rail system.

British passengers: I am very worried (the impact of the strike), the trains are now stopped, and travel has become somewhat difficult.

British traveler: Now I’m stuck, so I’ll have to change my plans and take a bus to London instead.

The cost-of-living crisis and pay disputes have sparked collective strike action in many industries across the UK as inflation remains high and real wages shrink. In addition to railway employees, bus drivers, nurses and airport baggage handlers have already implemented or planned to implement strikes in the UK this month. Large-scale strikes have paralyzed British railway traffic and airport transportation.

British Prime Minister Sunak said on the 23rd that high inflation is eating into everyone’s wages in the UK, and the British government will try to ensure that the impact of high inflation is reduced.

In response to the strike, the British government has sent soldiers to fill some of the vacancies caused by the strike. In this regard, the British military stated that the army should not be regarded as a “reserve force” during the strike, and that it is “slightly dangerous” for the British government to send soldiers to fill the vacant positions of the strike.