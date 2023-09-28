Perseverancia Ferry Operations Suspended Indefinitely by Cuban Government

The Cuban Government has suspended the operations of the Perseverancia ferry indefinitely, leaving passengers stranded and without any explanation for the sudden move. The ferry, which started its operations just over a month ago, was providing transportation services between the Isle of Youth and Batabanó.

Eva Reyes Chacón, the director of state company Viajero, stated that priority will be given to reservations for international travel, travel to provinces, medical appointments, and other exceptional cases. However, no new entries will be accepted on their waiting lists. In cases of emergencies or failures, passengers may be able to travel via catamaran.

The decision to suspend operations has not been well-received by the citizens. Many affected individuals expressed their disappointment at the lack of transparency from authorities in explaining the reasons behind the interruption of services. The publication in the Citizen Portal from the Isle of Youth highlighted the frustration of citizens who feel disrespected and embarrassed by the situation.

The interruption of ferry services comes at a time when several provincial governments in Cuba have announced measures to save fuel due to shortages. Whether this is related to the current energy situation remains unclear, as the official did not provide any specific details.

In addition to the suspension of the Perseverancia ferry, the Cubana de Aviación airline also canceled its upcoming flight between Havana and Gerona, citing technical reasons. This further fueled the frustration of citizens, who criticized the government for their lack of efficiency and reliability.

The Perseverancia ferry initially promised to alleviate the transportation issues between the Isle of Youth and the rest of the Cuban archipelago. However, it faced numerous complaints from passengers regarding the established schedules and the discomfort of the boat. Despite the initial excitement surrounding its launch, the ferry service has been marred by ongoing issues.

As of now, there have been no further updates or explanations from the Cuban Government regarding the suspension of the ferry operations. Passengers are left uncertain about future travel arrangements and are urged to minimize non-essential travel if possible.

