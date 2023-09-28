Kim Cattrall’s Journey: From Love and Disillusionment to Sexual Awakening

Kim Cattrall, known for her role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, has had a tumultuous love life, being married three times. However, she found her “sexual awakening” with her current partner, Russell Thomas.

In 1999, while married to her third husband, Mark Levinson, Cattrall had the desire to become a mother and started fertility treatments. However, the demands of her successful career on Sex and the City made her rethink her plans. She realized that she wouldn’t be able to maintain the hectic schedule of filming while also being a mother.

Cattrall accepted that she wasn’t meant to be a mother but found fulfillment in mentoring young actresses. She sees herself as a mother figure, friend, and mentor in those spaces, and it gives her a sense of purpose.

Before finding success in Sex and the City, Cattrall had already experienced marriage and disappointment. Her first marriage to Canadian writer Larry Davis ended in annulment. She was also briefly linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Her second marriage to German architect Andre J. Lyson ended in divorce due to the constant travel and strain on their relationship.

Cattrall’s third marriage to Mark Levinson occurred in 1998, the same year Sex and the City premiered. They co-wrote a book called “Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm,” which explored female pleasure and included testimonials from Sex and the City viewers. The book aimed to provide tips, tricks, and feedback for couples to focus on achieving orgasm for women.

Unfortunately, Cattrall’s marriage to Levinson ended in divorce in 2004. However, she embraced dating in her 50s and eventually found love with her current partner, Russell Thomas. In a recent podcast, Cattrall opened up about her “sexual awakening” and how her sexuality bloomed later in life. She encourages women to be brave and express their desires in relationships.

Overall, Cattrall’s journey through love and relationships has been a rollercoaster, but she has found fulfillment in her career, mentoring, and newfound love. She continues to be candid about her experiences and hopes to inspire others in their own journeys of self-discovery and acceptance.

