Home » Peru, 27 dead in a gold mine. First the fire, then the collapse: the asphyxiated victims
World

Peru, 27 dead in a gold mine. First the fire, then the collapse: the asphyxiated victims

by admin
Peru, 27 dead in a gold mine. First the fire, then the collapse: the asphyxiated victims

Twenty-seven miners died in the fire and subsequent collapse of a gold mine in Peru’s Arequipa region. This was reported by the authorities in a statement which explains that the accident, which occurred in the Yanaquihua mine in the province of Condesuyos, was caused by a short circuit and that part of the entrance structure of the mine collapsed, blocking the exit.

According to the testimony given to the police by the mine owner himself, the 27 people died of asphyxiation inside the structure. On the spot, according to the authorities, units of firefighters and rescuers are at work and several ambulances have rushed.

See also  The leader of the Wagner Prigozhin in the cafe where the Tatarsky blogger was killed- TV Courier

You may also like

Xi will host May 18-19 first China-Central Asia...

Aleksandra Prijović did not finish high school Entertainment

Kiev’s anti-aircraft in action – Corriere TV

Celtic again champion of Scotland | Sport

Horoscope for May 8 | Fun

who is it for and how does it...

Horoscope for Tuesday 9 May 2023

Psychologist Milica Krstić on the mental health of...

The Russians increased shelling of Bahmut | Info

Venus in favor of Cancer and Pisces

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy