Tokyo stock exchange negative exception. Minute Bank of Japan warns of rising inflation

Asian stocks up, apart from the Tokyo stock exchange, which remains the negative exception.

The Nikkei 225 index lost about 0.63%.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange advanced by 0.80%; Shanghai rallied by 1.73%, Sydney +0.72%, Seoul +0.52%.

The sentiment is generally positive in the wake of the good performance reported by the main US stock indexes last Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Friday by 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38 points, breaking a four-day negative streak.

The S&P 500 rose 1.85% to 4,136.25. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.25% to 12,235.41 points.

That said, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are off their worst week since March.

The Dow Jones lost 1.24% on a weekly basis; the S&P 500 lost 0.8%, while the Nasdaq managed to recoup, albeit by just 0.07%.

Returning to the Toyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei 225 index ignored the excellent data on Japan’s services PMI compiled by Jibun Bank, which jumped to 55.4 points in April from 54.9 points in March, expanding for the fifth consecutive month .

Investors focused on the minutes of the latest Bank of Japan meeting.

The minutes revealed the greatest concern for the inflation trend, which is rising more than expected.