Home » Tokyo stock exchange negative exception. Minute Bank of Japan warns of rising inflation
Business

Tokyo stock exchange negative exception. Minute Bank of Japan warns of rising inflation

by admin
Tokyo stock exchange negative exception. Minute Bank of Japan warns of rising inflation

Asian stocks up, apart from the Tokyo stock exchange, which remains the negative exception.

The Nikkei 225 index lost about 0.63%.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange advanced by 0.80%; Shanghai rallied by 1.73%, Sydney +0.72%, Seoul +0.52%.

The sentiment is generally positive in the wake of the good performance reported by the main US stock indexes last Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Friday by 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38 points, breaking a four-day negative streak.

The S&P 500 rose 1.85% to 4,136.25. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.25% to 12,235.41 points.

That said, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are off their worst week since March.

The Dow Jones lost 1.24% on a weekly basis; the S&P 500 lost 0.8%, while the Nasdaq managed to recoup, albeit by just 0.07%.

Returning to the Toyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei 225 index ignored the excellent data on Japan’s services PMI compiled by Jibun Bank, which jumped to 55.4 points in April from 54.9 points in March, expanding for the fifth consecutive month .

Investors focused on the minutes of the latest Bank of Japan meeting.

The minutes revealed the greatest concern for the inflation trend, which is rising more than expected.

See also  Lange's current closing report: Thread futures show a slight rise in shocks and market demand is general Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Opel Astra with Intelli-Air stops car allergies

Jungheinrich has made a strong start to the...

More electricity from lignite: so far no indication...

Auto, global sales down. Toyota in the lead....

The first day of new shares | Green...

Stock preview for the new stock market week:...

Pellegrino (Arcano Partners): services, telecommunications and healthcare are...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Credit Suisse, millionaire bonuses to managers never entered...

Shock report, so mafia and DX extremists enter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy