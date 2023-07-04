Petar Spasojević biography | Entertainment

Petar Spasojević had a difficult story during the competition, and saddened everyone who watched at least a part of his performance in one of the shows “Nikad nije kasno”.

Source: YouTube/It’s never too late

Petar Spasojevicthe winner of this year’s season of the music competition “Nikad nije kasno” in which every year we watch a sea of ​​emotional scenes, won thanks to the votes of the expert jury, and the viewers think that he deserved it.

Considering that during their participation, the contestants share their sad stories with the viewers and the audience, Petar told his story and left no one indifferent. He came to show respect and love for his sick wife Zoricawho in the meantime, in March, passed away and did not live to see him on the throne.

Source: YouTube/It’s never too late

with the song “Play tonight just for her” which he sang during one of his presentations, after a family tragedy, he made the entire jury, the audience in the studio and the spectators near the small screens cry, and deservedly won the title of the best due to both vocals and emotions.

Petar Spasojević is from Belgrade and is 61 years old, and grew up in a modest working-class family. His childhood passed with many ups and downs, and for the first time he ran away from home at the age of fifteen due to an argument with his father. He has been involved in music for more than forty years, and apart from singing, he can play the double bass well. There is two daughters and two granddaughtersand his motive for entering the competition was to show his love and respect for his sick wife, with whom he unfortunately could not celebrate the victory, but he dedicated it to her.

Petar Spasojević Source: YouTube/It’s never too late

BONUS VIDEO:

02:46 Žika Jakšić gave a spectacular speech for his birthday Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

