Pete Townshend (The Who) releases solo charity single

Pete Townshend (The Who) releases solo charity single

“Can’t Outrun the Truth” is a song, based on an acoustic guitar, was written and produced by the British artist and wife of Townshend, Rachel Fullerunder the name of Charlie Pepperand all proceeds from the song will go to Teenage Cancer Trust. “I wrote lyrics and then I sat down at the piano and wrote the music, and then I thought, Oh, I’d really like to record it, because it’s not a bad song, and my days as a singer are over. So I asked Pete to record the demo.”

“I helped Rachel demo several of her theater projects. She works very quickly (…) two hours or an hour later, it’s done, so it’s easy to work with her,” she explains. Townshend. “The pandemic years were terrible for charities,” he continues. “The Teenage Cancer Trust was set up in order to take money from a series of concerts at the Albert Hall every year and various other things and all of that was gone. We had the idea to do this, which is something that has just come up. lockdown, it’s about mental illness and it’s made for this particular charity.”

On the other hand, let’s remember that The Who will perform at the Palau Sant Jordi on June 14, 2023, after spending seven years without setting foot in the country, together with a great orchestra. Tickets will be available for sale at www.livenation.es.

