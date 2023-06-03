Philip the Tsar betrothed to Aleksandr Nikolić | Entertainment

Filip Car was engaged to his girlfriend Aleksandra Nikolić, while her ex Dejan Dragojević watched everything.

“I’m not feeling well. Tebra, I swear to you, I’m not feeling well,” he told Zola, while he was telling him to calm down. A little later, Aleks came to the yard and sat down with Cara on the bench. He then went to the room and took the ring, and returned to her.

“Sit down and let’s talk… Nervousness caught me,” said the Tsar, while Dejan Dragojević watched them all the time through the screen from the studio.

“Perhaps it’s best to do some bigger things outside, to start a normal life,” Philip said, and she asked him, “Is this ours not the right one for you? I am sure of us“.

“I’m sure… Don’t just fuck me! Do you want to?“, he said, then took out the ring.

“Yes! I will! Is it real that you did this? This is beautiful“, Aleks said, while there were fireworks around them.



Dejan Dragojevic he revealed that he had prepared a gift and a letter for the newlyweds. He packed a cigar, a toy, a chocolate bar and everything needed to dye his hair, and the host Dušica Jakovljević read the letter – “Zete from season five, good luck to you. From the brother-in-law from season six“, said Dejan in a letter to Filip Caro.

Dejan Dragojević entered the fifth season of Zadruga with his then-wife Dalila Dragojević, who left him in front of the cameras for Filip Caro, after which he entered into a relationship with Aleksandar. Dalila and Filip’s relationship did not last, as did Dejan’s and Aleksandrina’s. Dejan divorced Dalila and at the end of last year he admitted that he is happily in love again.

