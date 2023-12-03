Philippine earthquake, magnitude 6.4 shock in Hinatuan, all the details « 3B Meteo

96
December 2, 2023
December 2, 2023
3BMeteo editorial team
Earthquake shock
A shock of earthquake of magnitude 6.4, occurred at 00:22 (5.22 pm in Italy) with epicenter near Hinatuan, Philippines. The estimated depth was approx 64.3 Km. You can monitor all the earthquakes in Italy and the main ones in the world in our special earthquakes section.
Earthquake data is constantly updated thanks to the Joint Research Centre, European Commission: GDACS
