Recently, a resident of Shenzhen, Guangdong released a video saying,My own TCL TV suddenly gave a loud alarm at night, and I woke up suddenly in my sleep.

This incident sparked heated discussions among netizens. Without knowing the facts, TCL TV suffered a lot of complaints.

But in fact, the reality is not that the TV is malfunctioning or the system is wrong.After consulting customer service, I learned that this is actually the TV’s earthquake warning function activated.

TCL TV customer service said that some TVs have an earthquake warning function when they are powered on, and it is normal that there will be no sirens all the time.

It is reported that this is because a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Dongyuan County, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province, not far from Shenzhen, at 5:15 on March 8.

Some friends in Shenzhen did not feel the shock, so this kind of unknown situation occurred.

Although this function sometimes has such unexpected situations, it is recommended that you do not turn it off, and inform everyone in the family, especially parents and elders, so that they can respond quickly when an earthquake really comes.

In addition, it should be reminded that,Earthquake early warning is not a forecast, but after the earthquake, using the principle that the propagation speed of electric waves is faster than seismic waves, it quickly sends an early warning alarm for a few seconds to tens of seconds to the area that is about to be affected.To gain time for disaster avoidance, reduce casualties and secondary disasters.

Therefore, after receiving an earthquake warning, especially if the level exceeds 5.0, you must quickly avoid it.

The following is a summary of how to enable earthquake early warning for some devices:

cell phone:

Xiaomi: mobile phone housekeeper – family care – earthquake early warning;

Huawei: Settings–Security–Emergency Warning Notification–Earthquake Warning;

Glory: Settings–Security–Emergency Warning Notification–Earthquake Warning;

vivo: Weather App–Settings–Earthquake Warning–Enable Earthquake Warning Service;

OPPO: Setting–Security–SOS Emergency Contact–Natural Disaster Alert–Earthquake Alert;

realme: Settings–Security–SOS Emergency Contact–Natural Disaster Alert–Earthquake Alert;

Apple and Samsung do not have built-in systems. You can download the “Earthquake Early Warning” App to set early warning reminders.

television:

TCL TV: My App–Settings–Earthquake Warning;

Xiaomi: Boot page–Remote control setting button–Unread messages–Message settings–Earthquake warning.

If you know how to open other brands and devices, please leave a message in the comment area, so that more people can open this “life-saving” function in time.