The US Senate held a hearing on the derailment of the “poisonous train”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-10 10:41

CCTV news client reported that on March 9 local time, Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern Railroad, attended the hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on the train accident that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3. Testimony on the derailment incident.

According to US media reports, Alan Shaw’s speech at the hearing did not satisfy the participating senators. He neither clearly answered whether he supports the bill to improve the railway safety procedures, nor did he make a clear commitment to the question of whether he is willing to pay for the long-term medical expenses of residents in and around the accident site.

Alan Shaw apologized at the hearing for the impact of the East Palestine train derailment. But he only stated his determination to right the wrong and his “intent” to support bipartisan legislation on rail safety, without saying whether he would actually pay the bill.