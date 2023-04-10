The Wagner commando, which is fighting in the city of Bakhmut, successfully broke through the T-0504 highway of the Ukrainian army on the 8th. This highway leads to the core fortifications of the Ukrainian army on the northern line of the urban area such as the neighboring Krasnoye. And on the 7th, the Phoenix Satellite TV interview vehicle was attacked by Ukrainian rockets in Donetsk, and the vehicle was blown up on the spot. It happened that the interview team went to the supermarket at that time and escaped the disaster.

The Ukrainian rockets attacked Donetsk, and the Phoenix interview vehicle was destroyed

On Friday afternoon, two members of the Phoenix Satellite TV interview team were in a supermarket in Donetsk. The Ukrainian army’s position in Avdiyevka fired rockets at Donetsk, killing one person and injuring 13. Phoenix Satellite TV The interview car parked on the side of the road was also blown up, and the driver and the interview team narrowly escaped death.

Phoenix TV driver Ivan:

We parked the car and left. After returning to the car, only 1 minute later, there was a bomb explosion, which exploded from below, and then the second shell fell. I can’t remember where it landed. I opened the door and lay down. , At this time, another shell exploded on the door side.

Wagner estimates that about 80% of the city area of ​​Bakhmut has been occupied, and the Ukrainian army plans to defend it for another two weeks

Saturday’s battle in Bachmut mainly took place in the west of the city. The Ukrainian army began to evacuate some positions in the west of the city and seized the defense line outside the city. The Ukrainian armed forces still control a high-rise building west of Vasily Parshying Street in the urban area, and powerful firepower points on each floor caused lethality to the Wagner commandos.

On the same day, Russian troops broke through the T-0504 highway to Bakhmut. Ukrainian troops blew up several high-rise buildings in the city center during their retreat, including the city administration building. Heavy fighting also broke out in the railway junction area of ​​the city centre.

Wagner’s troops were divided into more than 20 combat units, each with about 25 people, who alternately covered and advanced. Wagner’s unit also attacked Kars Uniskaya Street, a block where a tank brigade fire position of the Ukrainian army was deployed.

The Russian regular army units supporting Wagner on the northern line tried to enter the rear of the garrison at Bakhmut to close the support points such as Koller. The distance between these openings was reduced from 7 kilometers on Wednesday to about 5 kilometers. At present, Wagner It is estimated that about 80% of the city area of ​​Bahemut has been occupied, and it will take several days to completely clear the city of Bahemut.

The field commander of the Ukrainian army in Bahmu, Aleksandr Selsky, intends to defend the city for at least another two weeks. He said the Russian armed forces were creating pockets in the Konstantinovka region in an attempt to drive the Ukrainian armed forces into them.

According to reports, from the southwest of Konstantinovka, a battalion of the Ukrainian army planned to counterattack the Russian army and tried to attack Wagner’s advance troops without a right wing from the flank. In the attack, the main battle took place on the outskirts of Konstantinovka. In the end, half of the Ukrainian troops who penetrated were immediately withdrawn to their starting positions, without any danger.

Russian military experts believe that the Ukrainian army can obviously launch an offensive against the Wagner assault unit through Kurdyumovsk, encircle and annihilate them, and lift the blockade on the southern line of Bakhmut; secondly, the Ukrainian army can also bypass the urban area , to the two support points of Svetlodarsk and Popasna. Obviously, this interspersed attack is too risky. If it is seen through by the Russian army, the Ukrainian assault battalion will be wiped out.

On Saturday, the offensive in the Bakhmut train station area was also underway, which is an important material distribution center for the Ukrainian army in the urban area.

