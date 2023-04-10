Nyt: Kiev will run out of anti-aircraft defense stocks by May



Ukraine’s air defense systems are running out of ammunition and without the arrival of huge Western supplies they will not be able to counter any attacks by the Russian aviation, whose strength is still intact. This is the prediction of American officials and some of the classified documents of the Pentagon that ended up on social media, according to reports from the New York Times. Stockpiles of missiles for the Soviet-era S-300 and Buk air defense systems, which make up 89 percent of Ukraine’s protection against most fighter jets and some bombers, will run out completely between mid-April and on May 3, according to one of the leaked documents. The Biden administration last week announced it was sending additional munitions and air defense interceptors as part of a $2.6 billion aid package, part of which will be used to help Kiev prepare for the offensive of spring. US officials contacted by the NYT say whether this will be sufficient depends on a number of factors, including whether NATO allies will carry out their deliveries and whether Putin will continue not to risk his precious warplanes. “The Russian military has been torn apart but the Russian air force has not,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told MSNBC in February.