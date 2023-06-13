Phoenix Wright torna su Xbox con Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trailer

27
Capcom today announced that the most famous lawyer in the gaming world, Phoenix Wright, will return to Xbox in early 2024 with the new collection Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trailerwhich includes the three games Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies e Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice.
MX Video – Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trailer
