Phoenix Wright torna su Xbox con Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trailer

Capcom today announced that the most famous lawyer in the gaming world, Phoenix Wright, will return to Xbox in early 2024 with the new collection Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trailerwhich includes the three games Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies e Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice.

