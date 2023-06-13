brain waves may predict cognitive impairment. « Medicine in the Library

Cognitive decline, including dementia, is a significant and underappreciated symptom of Parkinson’s disease. EEG is a potential tool for predicting cognitive function in Parkinson’s.

Low-frequency brain waves (red) detected by EEG in frontal brain regions during cognitive tasks. The level of activity is lower in participants with Parkinson’s disease (PD) compared to healthy participants, and further diminished in PD participants with dementia. CREDIT Nandakumar Narayanan, University of Iowa

The brain recordings were made using a very old and widely available technology called electroencephalography (EEG), which measured low-frequency brain waves, known as delta and theta waves, in the frontal region of the study participants’ brains.

The results suggest that EEG, which is also inexpensive and noninvasive, could be useful for diagnosing cognitive impairment in PD patients. In particular, decreased brain signaling is linked to cognitive problems in Parkinson’s.

The next steps for the team of prof. Narayanan, a neurologist at UI Health Care and a member of the Iowa Neuroscience Institute, are studying the mechanisms linking decreased delta and theta brainwaves to worse cognition in Parkinson’s disease and better understand how EEG technology could be used to improve diagnosis or even treatment of cognitive dysfunction in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

