Photos from the concert for the coronation of King Charles III

The grand concert was held at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening to close the weekend of celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom. 20,000 people attended (more watched on stream in the UK and around the world), including members of the royal family and cabinet members such as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Among those who performed on stage, however, were Take That (which closed the concert), Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Bryn Terfel.

During the evening, the heir prince William also spoke, who in his speech said he was “proud” of his father. Some videos were also shown, in which actors such as Pierce Brosnan, Bear Grylls and Tom Cruise spoke in honor of King Charles.

