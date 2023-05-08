The number that helps overcome fears (08/05/2023)

Marco’s future was announced, a first violin with a special mention for musicality from the Teatro Santa Cecilia in Palermo.

«The immense pain felt for what happened made me find my emotional response first of all in faith. Then I resolved not to hate youth, asking on his coffin that it wasn’t a sterile death, that it had meaning, giving me the opportunity to realize for others what I hadn’t been able to do for him. In moments like this you want to embrace death too, but I had to go further».

It was in 1994, therefore a year after Marco’s death, that Afipres was born, immediately activating the Yellow telephonea listening center which, at the number 800.011.110offers listening and support to eventually direct to the most suitable treatments.

«Of course I would like to do even more – adds the president of Afipres – because, when you take care of fragility, you become part of dark worlds. A heavy commitment also because today there is a tendency to do social enterprise which, speaking of our sector, for me means exploiting and selling one’s pain. Instead, compared to my experience, volunteering has meant and means giving what I have not been able to understand and offering to my son and to other children, to other young people».