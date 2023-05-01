Pictures of Teodora Džehverović from Seychelles | Entertainment

Singer Teodora Džehverović published a new series of photos from Seychelles, her followers defend and attack her

Goca is still “bright and dressed” in the Zadruza, and Teodora has become one of the most popular singers in Serbia, who nevertheless appears in the media more often because of gossip and explicit content published on social networks.

She recently found herself at the center of a scandal over an audio recording and montage where she is naked, but also due to increasingly frequent visits to Partizan matches. Along with the increased interest of the public, Teodora started to publish raunchy pictures on social networks.

It was the same this time, with a series of new pictures from the Seychelles, which even caused a fight among her followers. Because of the photos of her crotch and those showing her tattoo on her chest from the swimsuit, some called her derogatory names, while others defended her. Among the comments there was one question – “What happened to this girl“.

