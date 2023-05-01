Home » Syria, Erdogan announces: “ISIS leader neutralized”. The 007 blitz
Syria, Erdogan announces: "ISIS leader neutralized". The 007 blitz

Syria, Erdogan announces: “ISIS leader neutralized”. The 007 blitz

Syria, Erdogan and the top secret mission with the Turkish secret services

The Türkiyewith a secret blitz, managed to neutralize the new head of Isis. The announcement was made by the president Erdoganthe mission took place in Syria. “The alleged leader of Daesh (Isis, ed), code name Abu Hussein al-Qurachi– says the Turkish president at the end of the operation conducted with the secret services and reports it from the Republic – it was neutralized“. On November 30 it was announced the death of his previous leaderAbu Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurachi, please specify him circumstances.

According to an AFP correspondent – continues Repubblica – in northern SyriaTurkish intelligence and local military police supported by the Turkish intelligence on Saturday Türkiye they cordoned off an area near the city of Women, in the northwestern region of Afrin. Residents said that the operation targeted one farm abandoned which had been used as Islamic school. American helicopters had targeted an EI leader in mid-April in northern Syria who was planning attacks in Europe e in Half East and that he was “probably” killed, the US military said.

