how many months is charged and requirements

This subsidy can be collected for 30 months and is known as ‘family help’

It is one of the best-known aids of the State Public Employment Service

If you have lost your job involuntarily (that is, you have not requested voluntary leave), you can request an unemployment benefit or subsidy through the SEPE. One of the best known is the ‘familiar help‘, with which you can collect 14,400 euros spread over a total of 30 monthsand it can be accessed by those unemployed who have family responsibilities, who have previously exhausted the unemployment benefit.

Requirements to collect SEPE family aid

Once you have exhausted the unemployment and have allowed the month of waiting to elapse, the unemployed with family responsibilities will have a period of 15 working days to request ‘family help’, either through face-to-face offices or the SEPE Electronic Office. The requirements?

Workers must be unemployed, registered as claimants .

. have family responsibilities (dependent minor children, or children with a recognized disability).

(dependent minor children, or children with a recognized disability). Income less than 75% of the current SMI (Adding all the income of the family unit, dividing it among all the members and obtaining a figure that cannot exceed the SMI).

The ‘family help’ at the moment is 480 euros per month (that is, 80% of the IPREM), or what is the same, 14,400 euros in total if you exhaust the 30 months that the benefit can be extended depending on your personal characteristics (under 45 years, between 18 and 24 months; over 45 years, between 24 and 30 months).