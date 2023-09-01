Pink Floyd tra i best seller con 3 vinili di Dark Side of The Moon

I Pink Floyd are one of the most popular bands in the music scene. Even if you don’t listen to that genre you will surely have somehow heard their music or simply their name. Years later the quality of their work is still appreciated and in fact to demonstrate it in the Amazon best seller ranking there are 3 different versions of the 2023 remaster of The Dark Side of the Moon, probably their most iconic and symbolic album of all the band’s career. Read the following to understand which vinyls we are talking about and which would be the ideal one to buy for your needs, then perhaps out of fanaticism you will buy all the versions and so the fear will pass.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the album The Dark Side of the Moon you can find 3 different versions of Pink Floyd’s work on Amazon. The highest ranked is the version with posters and stickers which ranks third in the best-selling music category. The basic price is 22.95 euros while for the CD version 18.81 euros. To buy click here. It also contains 2 discs and the following tracklist:

Disco: 1

1 Speak To Me (2023 Remaster)

2 Breathe (In The Air) [2023 Remaster]

3 On The Run (2023 Remaster)

4 Time (2023 Remaster)

5 The Great Gig In The Sky (2023 Remaster)

Disco: 2

1 Money (2023 Remaster)

2 Us And Them (2023 Remaster)

3 Any Colour You Like (2023 Remaster)

4 Brain Damage (2023 Remaster)

5 Eclipse (2023 Remaster)

Immediately following in fourth place is the version with disc Blu-rays and postcards and is the least expensive of the versions presented here. In fact, the selling price is 20.61 euros you can buy it by clicking here to go to the Amazon page. The tracklist consists of 20 tracks on one disc and are as follows:

1 Speak To Me (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

2 Breathe (In The Air) [5.1 Surround Mix] [2003 Master]

3 On The Run (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

4 Time (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

5 The Great Gig In The Sky (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

6 Money (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

7 Us And Them (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

8 Any Colour You Like (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

9 Brain Damage (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

10 Eclipse (5.1 Surround Mix) [2003 Master]

11 Speak To Me (2023 Remaster)

12 Breathe (In The Air) [2023 Remaster]

13 On The Run (2023 Remaster)

14 Time (2023 Remaster)

15 The Great Gig In The Sky (2023 Remaster)

16 Money (2023 Remaster)

17 Us And Them (2023 Remaster)

18 Any Colour You Like (2023 Remaster)

19 Brain Damage (2023 Remaster)

20 Eclipse (2023 Remaster)

In sixth place we find then the disk version with a splendid digipack case. The price is 18.81 e you can buy it here. While the tracklist consists of 10 pieces:

1 Speak To Me (2023 Remaster)

2 Breathe (In The Air) [2023 Remaster]

3 On The Run (2023 Remaster)

4 Time (2023 Remaster)

5 The Great Gig In The Sky (2023 Remaster)

6 Money (2023 Remaster)

7 Us And Them (2023 Remaster)

8 Any Colour You Like (2023 Remaster)

9 Brain Damage (2023 Remaster)

10 Eclipse (2023 Remaster)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

