EA Sports FC 24: Pirlo is also on the cover!

1 hour ago

July 16, 2023

EA Sports FC 24: the new football video game will be released on September 29th. Cover full of champions of today and of the past, there is Pirlo

Electronic Arts has officially presented EA Sports FC 24, the new football video game that will replace the historic FIFA. The release date is set for September 29, 2023, but the manufacturer has already warmed up the hearts of gamers by listing a long series of news and publishing the first contents. Including the cover, which portrays the champions of yesterday and today: it’s also there Andrea Pirlocurrent coach of the Sampdoria and legend of international football.

