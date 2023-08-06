pixies in nagoya greeted him by fans | Sports

An emotional moment for the coach of Serbia.

Serbia coach Dragan Stojković Piksi visited the game of Nagoya Grampus on Saturday, the club where he became a playing legend in the 1990s and who he then led as a coach to the historic title of the champion of Japan.

At the stadium where “Ale Piksi” could often be heard during his playing days, Stojković was once again warmly welcomed.

“It’s always special to be back with my Nagoya family. Thank you!“, wrote the coach of Serbia, who spent as many as 12 years in Japan.

Seven as a footballer, from 1994 to 2001, and five as a coach – from the time he left the presidency of Crvena Zvezda in 2008, until 2013.

In that city, he was also named the best coach in Japan.

It is interesting that Pixi collaborated as a player with the legendary coach Arsene Wenger in Nagoya – for two years. After that, the Frenchman had the idea of ​​taking the Serbian ace to England, but he still stayed in Japan and ended his career there. “We worked together for two years in Nagoya and he left the biggest mark on my career,” Pixi said in an interview with MONDO about “the professor”.

