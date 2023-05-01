news“>

news“>Play Offs, match 1 of the Scudetto Finale: Itas Trentino-Lube 3-1

Game 1 of the Scudetto Credem Banca 2023 Play Off Final ended at the BLM Group Arena. Here is the score:

Itas Trentino-Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-1

(25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17)

ITAS TRENTINO: Michieletto 17, Podrascanin 8, Sbertoli 4, Lavia 11, Lisinac 1, Kaziyski 22, Laurenzano (L); Nelli, D’Heer 4, Dzhavoronok. Ne Cavuto, Pace, Berger and Depalma. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

CUCINE LUBE: Anzani 4, Zaytsev 14, Nikolov 20, Chinenyeze 8, De Cecco 1, Yant 14, Balaso (L); Gabi Garcia, D’Amico, Diamantini, Bottolo. Ne Sottile, Gotthard, Ambrose. Coach Gianlorenzo Blengini

REFEREES: Zanussi of Treviso and Pozzato of Bolzano.

DURABLE SET: 25′, 29′, 31′, 24′; tot 1h e 49′.

NOTE: 4,000 spectators, for a collection of 65,192 euros. Itas Trentino: 10 blocks, 4 aces, 17 serve errors, 9 play errors, 53% in attack, 67% (33%) in reception. Cucine Lube: 3 blocks, 2 19 aces, 19 serving errors, 9 action errors, 50% in attack, 34% (12%) in reception. Mvp Kaziyski.

The match report 1. The two teams present themselves in front of a BLM Group Arena filled in every order of place; the starting six of Itas Trentino therefore foresees Sbertoli in the direction and Kaziyski opposite, Michieletto and Lavia in the band, Lisinac and Podrascanin in the center and Laurenzano in the libero role, that of Cucine Lube insists on De Cecco as setter, Zaytsev opposite, Nikolov and Yant sides, Anzani and Chinenyeze in the centre, Balaso free. The hosts immediately push hard with their serve, finding direct points from Michieletto and Sbertoli who draw the immediate +2 (4-2), then corrected to +3 by Kaziyski (6-3). Civitanova held up well in the substitution phase and still remained in the slipstream (9-7), but Trento was good at keeping its advantage intact (11-8), even playing the same action several times to score. In the central part of the partial, a winning rebuilt by Yant is worth 12-11, but immediately after two blocks by Podrascanin (on Zaytsev and Nikolov) are worth the maximum advantage (+4, 17-13, time out Blengini). When the situation seems to be in Trentino’s control (19-16 and then 22-19), the guests find the first real starting point of the evening with Nikolov himself (22-21). Lorenzetti interrupts the game, but in the second half, Anzani’s ace fixes the tie at 23. The sprint is yellow-blue: Michieletto’s substitution and Lavia’s reconstruction (25-23).

The second set restarts from the point-to-point contest seen in the final of the previous fraction; Itas Trentino gains a two-point lead (5-3), but at 6-4 they have to give up on Lisinac (back problems, D’Heer in his place) and suffer the psychological backlash, given that Cucine Lube switches to lead already on 7-8. Later, however, the home team found the strength, with Kaziyski and Lavia, to react again, finding the advantage (12-11) and extending (17-14) also thanks to Zaytsev’s goal error. Lavia wastes everything with two crooked pipes (18-18), then it is Kaziyski who attacks badly, conceding the +2 outside (19-21). It’s the break that decides the fraction, because then the cooks don’t concede anything and go to the change of field on 1-1 (23-25, Nikolov).

Cucine Lube dictates the law with a block and attack also at the start of the third set (2-5, 7-9 and 8-11), restarting even when Trento returns to being heard on the net (5-5). Kaziyski’s blaze puts the Gialloblù back on track (11-11, time out Blengini) and makes the match grow also from a competitive point of view; the teams increase the intensity of the fight, Sbertoli signs the overtaking ace (14-13), but Nikolov responds immediately (17-18). We fight shoulder to shoulder (20-20, 22-22). The break points of Kaziyski (24-23) and the newcomer Džavoronok (25-23) decided the set.

In the fourth set the teams proceed for a long time paired up (5-5, 7-8, 10-9 and 13-12), alternating in command of the score thanks to valuable individual shots. Itas Trentino extends with Kaziyski (14-12) and Podrascanin (16-13), who finalizes the work done by D’Heer in batting; Civitanova tries to respond (17-15), but then gradually leaves room for the opponents, overwhelmed by Kaziyski’s services (21-15). Game 1 belongs to the Gialloblù (25-17)!

