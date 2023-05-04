Podcast RE Carlo – Il Sole 24 ORE

King Charles III has sat on the throne of the United Kingdom after 70 years of uninterrupted reign of Queen Elizabeth, receiving one of the most anticipated inheritances in the history of the British Isles. A King who ascended the throne after an entire life, the protagonist of not always positive events, often in the spotlight but in some respects not fully known. In this podcast, produced by Radio 24 and Il Sole 24 Ore, Marta Cagnola and Alessia Tripodi tell us about Charles of England from different points of view, from the best known to the most unpublished ones: from the internal equilibrium of the royal family to the role of the sovereign in the international context, passing through its commitment to defending the environment; from the relationship with the female figures that punctuate the history of the King to the collective imagination that the public has of this world, thanks to social networks and the numerous TV series that have the story of the Windsors at their heart. Texts by Chiara Albicocco

Sound design Anna Riva

Producer Riccardo Poli and Pier-Luca Puzzanghera