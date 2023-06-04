Home » Poland, 500,000 in Warsaw at the protest march against the government – Corriere TV
Poland, 500,000 in Warsaw at the protest march against the government – Corriere TV

Poland, 500,000 in Warsaw at the protest march against the government – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw for the march organized by the opposition in defense of democracy. The march organized by ‘Civic Platform’ leader and former prime minister Donald Tusk, who called on Poles to march “against high prices, theft and lies, for free elections and a democratic and European Poland”. The country will go to the polls in the fall. (LaPresse/AP)

June 4, 2023 – Updated June 4, 2023 , 11:16 pm

