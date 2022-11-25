Home World Poland offers Ukraine Patriots from Germany. Frost of the German government
The Great Cold that broke out nine months ago in the heart of Europe is enriched by a new chapter. There Poland he proposed to Germania to “turn over” to Ukraine i Patriot anti-missile systems, provoking the embarrassed reaction of Berlin. For the Scholz government, these are weapons that must remain within NATO borders. But Ukrainians are already excited: “Why should they be stationed in Poland? We could keep them in western Ukraine,” commented Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Jurij Ihnat.

