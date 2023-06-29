Police officer who failed to intervene in 2018 Parkland shootings acquitted of all charges

Scot Peterson, the former deputy sheriff who went into hiding during the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, was found not guilty on all 11 charges he was tried, including child neglect, negligence and false testimony. Peterson is 60 years old and was the only police officer present at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High when on February 14, 2018, an armed 19-year-old boy entered and killed 17 people.

