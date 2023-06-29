With a caravan of solidarity they received the coffin of Laury Guzmán in the Jagua de Ibirico

With white shirts and banners as a sign of solidarity, the people of La Jagua de Ibirico received the coffin of their countrywoman Laury Yisel Guzmán Becerra, found dead in a hotel in the center of Bucaramanga, Santander.

Family, friends and relatives on Tuesday morning accompanied the journey of the coffin to the 17 de Febrero neighborhood where they will carry out the funeral ceremonies.

The inhabitants demanded justice for Laury Yisel Guzmán, who apparently was murdered by a subject who worked in front of the commercial premises that the young woman attended in the center of Bucaramanga.

Lisaury Guzmán, the victim’s sister, said that although they still do not have the Legal Medicine opinion, they are convinced that the man killed his family member, this because of the way he disappeared.

He added that the subject is identified and was not aware that he had a sentimental relationship with Laury Yisel Guzmán.

The 21-year-old girl had been residing in the Santander capital for just over a year and a half since she left the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico where she was born and grew up.

For this reason, Laury Yisel Guzmán will be buried in her homeland at three in the afternoon this Friday.

The Municipal Mayor’s Office sent a message of accompaniment to the family. “We express our solidarity and we join the voices of condolences with his family, friends and relatives,” said the municipal administration.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

The latest report from the Institute of Legal Medicine indicated that until last May there had been 5,412 homicides in the country, of which 374 of the victims were women.

In Santander, for example, where the case of the young woman occurred, there have been 190 homicides, of which 14 of the victims are women.

Finally, the department of Cesar has registered for that same period of time 163 homicides, of which 8 are women.

