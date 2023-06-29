Reinvigorating the city is the objective of businessmen in the real estate sector together with the Mayor’s Office of Quito – Diario La Hora

This Thursday, June 29, 2023, the first workshop for the improvement of land management processes in the Municipality was held, in which Pabel Muñoz, mayor of Quito, informed of his decision to make the three projects a priority: simplification of procedures, attraction of investment and promotion of the city.

The event brought together actors from the real estate sector at a dialogue table: builders, chambers, unions, collegiate bodies, collaborating entities, material suppliers, among others, and municipal authorities of Territory, Habitat and Housing, Planning, and; Productive Development and Competitiveness.

“I want a facilitating municipality and not a hindrance, a clear and transparent relationship with you. We are going to have clarity in the processes to promote greater capacity and agility in their investments”, was the mayor’s proposal at the beginning of the workshop.

This was the first meeting of its kind between the Municipality and the construction industry. This was highlighted by María Samaniego, president of the College of Architects of Ecuador. “It is important to have the opinion and contributions of those of us who work in the construction sector.”

The Secretary of Territory, Habitat and Housing, José Morales, made a presentation in which several points were evidenced in which the contracting industry is going through knots and procedures, before which he said he had the will to generate results quickly, ” but with a lot of responsibility.

For his part, businessman Joseph Schwarzkof commented that the Quito Metro it generates interesting urban development opportunities for the construction company it represents, he also emphasized that the city has development areas yet to be developed, such as av. 10 de Agosto, or the Bicentennial Park sector. “I think it is a positive meeting, because it is the only way to work and all go in the same direction. We want the city to progress, to grow and we are all interested in seeing future plans”, he expressed.

The Municipality urged builders and real estate to intervene in Quitumbe, the Historic Center, the area of ​​Av. August 10, the Bicentennial Park and Calderón, areas that have different problems and urban development requirements.

The attendees had a period to express their concerns and everyone was able to fill out a matrix with their observations. The Municipality, for its part, will generate another work group with this sector in July.

