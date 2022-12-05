Listen to the audio version of the article

The Budget law’s family and birth rate aid package is worth 1.5 billion, which is based on a 50% increase in the single allowance in the first year of the child’s life or for families with three or more children, from the lowering of VAT (from 22 to 5%) for baby products (from diapers to car seats), to an extra month’s leave for mothers paid at 80% of salary. Let’s see in more detail the package of measures contained in the draft of the Maneuver, presented by the Minister for Equal Opportunities and for the Family, Eugenia Roccella.

Richer single check

Let’s start with the single and universal allowance accredited by INPS on the basis of the ISEE which is paid up to the child’s twenty-first year of age. Well, from 1 January 2023, for each child under the age of one, the amounts are increased by 50%, the same increase is recognized for families with three or more children, for each child aged between one and three years , provided that the ISEE is up to 40 thousand euros. Currently, an amount of 175 euros per month is foreseen for each minor or disabled child (without age limits in this case) for an ISEE of up to 15 thousand euros, a sum which gradually decreases for higher ISEE levels until it reaches 50 euros in correspondence with an ISEE of 40 thousand euros (for higher levels it remains constant). By virtue of the increase envisaged in the Maneuver, the minimum allowance for those with minor children will go from 50 euros to 75, while the maximum quota will rise from 175 to 262.5 euros per month.

Greater protections for the disabled

Furthermore, the time limit, referring to only 2022, of the allowance for each child with disabilities is exceeded, which therefore becomes structural support. In terms of resources, the previous 18.2 billion are increased by the Budget law by 345.2 million euros for the year 2023, the current 18.7 billion are increased by 457.9 million euros for 2024.

Reduced VAT for children’s products

News also on the VAT side: the one on sanitary towels and tampons drops from 10% to 5% (eliminated the reference to compostable according to the Uni En 13432:2002 standard or washable). The VAT on powdered or liquid milk for feeding infants or young children (conditioned for retail sale) has gone from 22% to 5%. food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract for infants or young children, put up for retail sale; Baby diapers; child seats for installation in cars.

An extra month of leave for female workers

As for parental leave, currently provided on an optional basis for parents in the first 12 years of their children’s life (raised to 9 months in total by the Draghi government – compared to the 6 previously provided – and compensated at 30% of salary), in the budget law an additional month of leave is introduced which can only be used by the working mother, up to the sixth year of the child’s life, paid at 80% (and not 30%) of the salary (the novelty, in the last draft text, applies to female workers who end their compulsory maternity leave starting from 1 January 2023).