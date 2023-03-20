Security Zero trust as a service for people and devices that connect to applications cloud even remotely: this is the area in which it strengthens Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe) through the acquisition of Axis Security. HPE has signed the definitive agreement to buy the provider specializing in cloud security with the purpose of expand their edge-to-cloud security capabilities. A unified Secure access services edge solution will be offered (Sase) to meet the growing demand for integrated network and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

Axis Security’s Security services edge (SSE) platform aims to improve performance and security in organizations around the world where both the number of remote users (hybrid work) and applications in the cloud are increasing.

Sse from Axis Security enables access to corporate resources and the public cloud. The company’s cloud platform will build on Aruba’s existing software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and network firewall offerings. This combination will deliver a complete edge-to-cloud Sase solution, ensuring that zero trust security controls can be applied across people and devices (thus also in theIoT) regardless of where they connect.

Sicurezza cloud edge as-a-service

HPE will integrate Axis Security technology with existing Aruba secure network solutions to further enhance the SASE offering, providing WAN and cloud security controls directly to the application at the network edgeinstead of routing data through the data center. This will help customers flexibly deliver all of a provider’s network components as-a-service with a single point of control, instead of having to buy, maintain and license separate components.

Cloud: 8 points to immediately find out if your company needs it

In addition, HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform will complement Axis Security’s cloud-native SSE platformoffering customers a single monthly subscription with no management fees. Customers can implement these flexible solutions as-a-service with reduced risk and minimal initial investment, as well as being able to scale as needed.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of HPE, subject to customary closing conditions. HPE will integrate Axis Security solutions with its own edge-to-cloud security solutions and expects to make them available to customers in the third quarter of its fiscal 2023.

Secure connectivity even in private 5G

“In a post-pandemic world where hybrid work has become the new normal, a different approach to network edge security is needed to protect critical SaaS applications“, he has declared Phil Mottram, executive vice president e general manager di Hpe Aruba Networking. “The integration of solutions from Aruba and Axis Security will transform edge-to-cloud connectivity into a complete Sase solution that will offer enterprises the highest levels of security both for IoT devices and for access by all users in geographically distributed locations. Furthermore, today we are giving further impetus to our vision which aims to help our customers satisfy their needs of secure connectivity with private Sase and 5G solutions, thanks also to the recently announced agreement to acquire the private cellular technology provider Athonet”.

Axis Security provides a cloud-native Ssse platform, Atmos, that offers authenticated access to private network edge applications, a secure web gateway (Swg) to safeguard user access to the Internet, and a cloud access security broker (Casb) that ensures secure online access to SaaS applications, as well as Digital experience monitoring (Dem) to provide insight into user experience.

“We developed Axis Security to create a world where connectivity to any business asset, from anywhere, can always be simple, secure and reliable,” he said. Dor Knafo, ceo di Axis Security. “Our SSE platform is a natural complement to Aruba’s SD-WAN, network firewall and dynamic segmentation offerings. Together we will build a unified SSE platform designed to extend connectivity to the edge through a combination of modern access services that all work together in harmony.”

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED