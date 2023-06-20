Home » They capture the person responsible for the theft of Polish citizens in Medellín
They capture the person responsible for the theft of Polish citizens in Medellín

They capture the person responsible for the theft of Polish citizens in Medellín

This is how they robbed two Polish tourists in Medellín

This event occurred when a couple of Polish tourists were ascending the Cerro del Volador, which is in the middle of the metropolitan area of ​​Medellín. While they are conversing in Polish, it is seen in the video how two people come from behind to hold them by force, while they are enjoying the scenery.

Although the video cuts out at the exact moment the suspected criminals arrive, you can see the face of one of themin addition to seeing the moment after what became a robbery, which has caused all kinds of reactions on social networks, especially outrage.

Hours after the robbery, Mayor Daniel Quintero Calle reiterated the offer of a reward for $10 million to have citizen information to capture those involved in the robbery of foreign touristswhich occurred over the weekend on El Volador hill.

“These people often take advantage of foreigners, they take advantage of rural areas, in this case, the El Volador hill. In this case, thanks to the fact that it has been reported on the cameras, we are going to capture it. It is very important that there is a citizen complaint, that there is accompaniment and that there is social rejection. That people reject this type of actions when they rob an ordinary person or a tourist”, indicated the president.

The authorities distributed flyers in the city to find the whereabouts of the criminals. All this is due to the assault suffered by several Polish citizens and which was recorded on video, in which the tourist covered in blood denounces the assault he suffered and asked for help to block his accounts:

I was attacked by two men and one of them hit me on the head with a knife (…) I need to block my bank account and crazy things like that,” he said. They threatened the hikers with knives and beat the man vehemently to take away his belongings.

