New Byd Dolphin 2023, more than a city car to launch the car giant in Italy (at 16 thousand euros)

Byd, a leading global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is implementing a targeted expansion strategy into the European market. The primary objective is to significantly increase the presence of the brand in all the main automotive markets of the Old Continent, including Italy. Through established partnerships with two leading European distributors, Motor Distributors and RSA, BYD is determined to take a major step forward.

The strengthened collaboration between BYD and RSA and the imminent launch of the new Byd Dolphin city car are two confirmations of the crucial role that the European market plays for the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer.

Byd Dolphin 2023, what we expect from the city car The new Byd Dolphin is ready to arrive in Italy

Dolphin World 2023 is a compact that features a 204 HP engine, similar to the Byd Atto 3 or the top version of the MG4. In this case, the motor is positioned at the front and is combined with a 60 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, produced in-house by the brand using patented Blade technology.

L’autonomy of the Dolphin according to the WLTP cycle it is 427 km, slightly less than the 450 km of the 64 kWh version of the MG4. The Dolphin is equipped with a quick charge system that allows you to reach 80% battery charge in just 30 minutes, thanks to the Blade batteries developed internally by Byd.

These batteries, which use a cheaper lithium chemistry, offer a power density comparable to more expensive types such as nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) batteries, but with a higher level of safety. The city car features two main driving modes, Eco and Sport, which can be selected using a rotary button next to the driving selector. A Snow mode is also available via another button.

No equipment package details have been announced for each trim level at this time, but we know that Dolphin World It will be equipped as standard with systems such as automatic emergency braking, front and rear collision warning, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Other aids such as adaptive cruise control, 360° camera, blind spot warning and traffic sign reading will also be available. The Byd Dolphin will be offered in seven different colors.

The Dolphin seems oriented more towards comfort and stability, maintaining its composure even on bumpy roads. It also handles winding roads smoothly, while the steering, while light, offers good feedback, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Il design della Dolphin It has a sporty look, with a wheel in each corner, but the chassis isn’t tuned for dynamic performance. There are only two settings for regenerative braking: Standard and Strong. While the Strong setting has limited effect, it differs markedly from what Tesla or Nissan offer, where you can drive using just one pedal. The Dolphin is equipped with an electrically opening panoramic roof which gives brightness to the passenger compartment.

Il 12.8-inch central display by Byd Dolphin forms the car’s main control interface, allowing the driver to manage a wide range of vehicle functions. To ensure a more comfortable driving experience, a voice activation system has been implemented. Similar to the electric models in the Volkswagen ID range, the Dolphin, produced by the well-known Chinese car company Byd, features a small 5-inch screen mounted on the steering column. This screen provides the driver with essential information quickly and immediately, such as the remaining range and the battery charge level.

Byd, the world‘s second largest electric vehicle manufacturer, aims to conquer the European market with the introduction of its new models. One of the models best suited to European roads is the Dolphin, a compact car measuring 4.29 meters in length, which aims to capture the attention of potential buyers thanks to its competitive price. This new car is available in four different versions and has a starting price between 16,000 and 18,000 euros. A cost that could put models such as the Renault Mégane E-Tech, Volkswagen ID.3 and Peugeot e-308 in difficulty, all of which are significantly more expensive than these two Chinese models.

