World

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has reached an agreement with the Justice Department for some charges against him related to tax evasion and illegal possession of a weapon

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has reached an agreement with the US Justice Department regarding three charges against him: two concern the fact that he did not pay federal income taxes and a third the possession illegal weapon. The deal was made public with a document filed in federal court in Delaware. For the charge of illegal possession of a weapon, Hunter Biden has agreed to sign a “pre-trial prevention program”: a type of agreement that allows you to avoid a criminal conviction by introducing forms of probation for the accused person. If the person in question violates the terms of the agreement, she loses her rights and is prosecuted, but if she completes her probation, the case is dropped.

Hunter Biden is 53 years old, over the years he has ended up at the center of some scandals on several occasions and since his father’s presidential campaign for the 2020 elections he has been accused by a large part of the Republican Party and by former US president Donald Trump to have unclear relations with some foreign countries, especially Ukraine. The charges against him began following an investigation by Delaware state attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by Trump when he was president.

