NBA market, Willie Cauley-Stein lands in Italy: signing with Varese

An old acquaintance of NBA basketball will soon be in our area: Openjobmetis Varese has in fact announced the hiring of Willie Cauley-Stein, former sixth overall pick in the 2015 Draft out of Kentucky. Protagonist above all with the Sacramento Kings jersey, with which he played 295 of his 422 games in the NBA, Cauley-Stein arrives in Europe at the age of 30 – he will complete them on August 18 – after last season played in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, with whom he played 13 games finishing with 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27 minutes per game. Center of large dimensions and verticality, during his career he also wore the jerseys of Dallas, Golden State and Philadelphia, but without really being able to leave his mark despite the undoubted talent and coordination for a player of his size. After failing to find space on an NBA roster, Cauley-Stein tries it this side of the ocean, where under the right conditions it can really make a difference.

