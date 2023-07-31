District Achievements Shine: 5 Projects Win National Staff Excellent Technological Innovation Award

Five projects in our district have been recognized with the National Staff Excellent Technological Innovation Achievement Award. The awards were presented during the Seventh National Exchange of Excellent Technological Innovation Achievements for Employees, a collaborative effort organized by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The Federation of Trade Unions of the Autonomous Region revealed that our district achieved two significant breakthroughs in this year’s exchange. The first breakthrough was made by Zhang Wenbin’s team from the smelting branch of China North Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd. Their “10,000-ton level light rare earth carbonate continuous production process research and industrialization” project earned the district its first-ever first-class achievement in national employee excellent technological innovation.

The second breakthrough can be seen in the number of awards received by our district. A total of four achievements garnered third-class or above recognition, making this year’s awards the most successful for our district. Among the 34 participating units nationwide, our district’s total number of awards ranks among the highest. Notably, Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.’s large-diameter open gear arc efficient processing technology, Inner Mongolia Datang International Tuoketuo Power Generation Co., Ltd.’s new generation of coal power subcritical upgrade and high-efficiency transformation and engineering application, and Inner Mongolia Qingmeng graphene technology company’s annual output of 2,000 tons of low-cost environmental protection heat dissipation film precursor graphene oxide key technology research and application were all recognized with third prizes. Additionally, China Mobile Communications Group Inner Mongolia Co., Ltd.’s distributed memory database technology research received an excellent achievement rating.

Established in 2004, the National Workers’ Excellent Technological Innovation Achievement Award is given every three years. To date, a total of 15 achievements have secured the prestigious first prize.

This latest recognition highlights the district’s commitment to technological innovation and its ability to produce groundbreaking projects. The achievements not only contribute to the advancement of technological development but also showcase the district’s expertise and capabilities on a national level. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the individuals and teams involved in these groundbreaking projects.

With the district’s continued focus on technological innovation, it is anticipated that future editions of the National Workers’ Excellent Technological Innovation Achievement Award will see even more projects from our district gaining recognition and contributing to the advancement of the industry.

